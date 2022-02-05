Manly have reportedly swooped on young Tigers forward Kelma Tuilagi from 2023.

The 22-year-old has played five matches for the Tigers across his raw career with the venture club, having joined from the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2020 season.

Tuilagi made his debut last season in Round 20 against the Warriors, featuring from the interchange in each appearance under Michael Maguire last year to tally 132 minutes for the season.

The 108kg front-rower has been a highly-rated addition to the Tigers' junior stocks across the past 12 months, however his tenure at Concord looks set to be short-lived.

According to former Parramatta and Manly forward Peter Peters, Tuilagi will link up with the Sea Eagles at the end of this season.

“There are plenty of people at Manly who think he has a lot of ability and he will be a good buy for them,” Peters said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

While Tuilagi's reported exit will be a disappointing loss for Maguire, the Tigers are set to welcome Eels star Isaiah Papali'i and Blues representative Apisai Koroisau from 2023.

Manly's gain of Tuilagi will also be a welcoming one for the Northern Beaches club, who are yet to sign forwards Martin Taupau, Andrew Davey, Morgan Boyle and Sione Fainu for next season.