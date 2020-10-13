Parramatta star Reagan Campbell-Gillard is likely to turn down a State of Origin jumper if offered one, with a New South Wales great not too satisfied with his reasoning.

Mark Geyer has made comments aimed at the prop after he told Channel 9 that he may not accept the offer to play in Brad Fittler’s Blues squad.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

After the Eels loss to South Sydney on Saturday, Campbell-Gillard, who played all except one game for Parramatta this season, said he doesn’t want to be locked in another bubble for five more weeks.

The bubbles are put in place for the players safety, however, they seem to be getting agitated with only limited contact to the outside world and restricted movements in their off-time.

“To be honest, I really don’t like the bubble,” Campbell-Gillard said last week.

“I’m hoping things can change for us moving forward.

“Not only myself but pretty much every team and every player could vouch for how the bubble is probably affecting them away from football.

“If I get picked in (the NSW squad), I will have to deal with that.

“I don’t know… I’d say yes, but again I’ve got to get a few things done in the off-season as well.

“I’ve got to get my nose fixed. I can’t breathe at the moment.”

Storm champion winger and NSW star Josh Addo-Carr has also stated his dislike of the bubble, saying he is in dire need to give his family “a hug”.

This, however, won’t be possible nor allowed if he were to continue his season with Origin, as they are restricted to another bubble.

Geyer commented on the players remarks, saying that they should be grateful for the chance to wear a Blues jumper as the offer is “very rare”.

“I think (Campbell-Gillard) has (earned his spot) for what he did in the first half of the year, and I definitely think his first half the other night was back to his best form,” Geyer told Triple M radio on Monday.

“But some of the comments he’s made since then about not really being a fan of going back into a bubble, and having a nose operation because he can’t breathe out of it… you either want to play Origin or you don’t.

“It’s as simple as that.

“Those comments I know will filter back to the coaching staff who will look at them and say ‘look, Reagan, these spots are like hens’ teeth, they are very rare. If you want it, you got it, but if you don’t then we’ll put someone else in there’.”

A broken jaw ended Campbell-Gillard’s 2018 Origin season after playing one game with the Blues, with the prop yet to return since.

However, he has come back stronger than ever, likely to replace curbed David Klemmer in the front row for NSW if he were to accept the offer.

Eel’s fullback Clint Gutherson has also been picked up by NSW which Geyer believes will be to replace Tom Trbojevic in the Blues’ centre, who is healing an injured shoulder he suffered this season.

CONFIRMED Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been selected in the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues extended squad. pic.twitter.com/b7QvRKbuDY — NSWBlues (@NSWBlues) October 11, 2020