The New South Wales government have reportedly revealed new stadium upgrade plans for Sydney, with Leichhardt upgrades back on the agenda as Liverpool misses out.

It had previously been reported that Liverpool was set for a new stadium to house both the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs - a central location between Belmore and Campbelltown where the population is expanding.

It had also been reported that Penrith was set for a brand new stadium, which would see the Panthers play out of Parramatta during 2023 and 2024 while it was being built on the site of their current venue, with the stadium set to model that of CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

While Penrith is still set for major upgrade works according to a new Daily Telegraph report, the proposed stadium in Liverpool for the Bulldogs and Tigers - as well as Macarthur FC in the A-League and likely some Waratahs Super Rugby games - has been scuppered by the government, who have had a change of heart.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has made no secret of his desire for upgrades to suburban grounds, and the government agree, with new state premier Dominic Perrottet saying as much recently.

According to the reports, the plans for Penrith and Brookvale to receive funds for upgrades are still on, while Stadium Australia is still set to get a retractable roof put over it in lieu of earlier upgrade plans which were supposed to see it turned into a permanent rectangular stadium with a 70,000 capacity.

Those plans were dismissed when COVID hit New South Wales, but upgrade works will still be carried out at the Homebush venue, while it is also reported that the government will set aside money for Leichhardt Oval and Shark Park to upgrade facilities.

Shark Park has just been offline as far as hosting NRL goes for two years following club upgrades, while Leichhardt was reportedly going to miss out on funding for upgrades, but if latest reports are to believed, that is now back on the table, although to what extent remains to be seen.

The government have previously earmarked a formal announcement by Christmas.