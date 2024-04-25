The NSW Cup will enter its eighth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
In: Maia Sands, Makaia Tafua, Luke Hanson, Sio Kali, Jeremiah Schuster, Kayliss Fatialofa
Out: Jacob David Jnr Auloa, Zyon Maiu'u, Paul Roache, Adam Pompey, Quinlan Tupou, Tobias Crosby
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Setu Tu
3. Sio Kali
4. Ali Leiataua
5. Edward Kosi
6. Ben Farr
7. Luke Hanson
8. Harry Durbin
9. Makaia Tafua
10. Tanner Stowers-Smith
11. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
12. Maia Sands
13. Kalani Going (c)
Interchange
14. Geronimo Doyle
15. Jeremiah Schuster
16. Toni Tupouniua
17. Kayliss Fatialofa
Reserves
18. Etuate Fukofuka
In: Niko Apelu
Out: David Fale
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Jesse McLean
3. Tyrone Peachey (c)
4. Mavrik Geyer
5. Paul Alamoti
6. Jack Cole
7. Trent Toelau
8. Preston Riki
9. Luke Sommerton
10. Jordan Grant
11. Harrison Hassett
12. Aitvalu Lisati
13. Riley Price
Interchange
14. Daeon Amituanai
15. Niko Apelu
16. Luron Patea
17. Zac Lipowicz
Reserves
18. David Fale