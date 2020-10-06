New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has explained his decision to snub Newcastle prop David Klemmer from the State of Origin squad.

Klemer, who has been a mainstay in the New South Wales team being capped 14 times including winning a Brad Fittler Medal, was left out Fitler’s recent team announcement.

However, the Blues mentor has backed his decision.

“It’s incredibly tough to pick these players,” Fitler told Wide World of Sports.

“Klem’s played the last couple of years. He’s been a big part of what we’ve been doing, so you’re sort of watching them.

“I think at all times we’re always putting the jersey at heart, so if we feel like there’s people coming through… and Newcastle faded pretty much from halfway through the season.

“There’s a lot of front-rowers still in contention at the moment playing for South Sydney, Penrith obviously, there’s a couple from Parramatta as well.

“The thing we have on our side right now is time, so we’ll be using that.”

Although he is currently not included in Fitler’s original team, he could potentially put on the New South Wales jersey this year if he comes into the camp as an injury replacement player.

Meanwhile rugby league great Wendell Sailor voiced his opinion on the matter.

“I’m not sure what’s happening there. David Klemmer has had a pretty good season,” Sailor told Triple M radio.

“To play the way that he does week in week out, year in year out… his metres have been good.

“I’m not sure what Freddy is looking for there, it might just be a bit of a shake-up.

“I’m sure Klem will bounce back, he’s too good of a player not to.”