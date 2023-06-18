New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed that Isaah Yeo will replace Penrith Panthers teammate Nathan Cleary as vice-captain for Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Cleary has served as vice-captain in recent times under captain James Tedesco, who continues in his role for Game 2.

That comes despite major pressure over Tedesco's spot in the side following a dismal Game 1 performance. The Blues, on the back of their loss in Adelaide, now must win away from home in Brisbane to save the series and send it to a decider in Sydney.

The game in Brisbane will see Yeo, who serves as a co-captain alongside Cleary at club level, step up the chain in leadership with the Blues needing experienced heads to lead from the front.

Fittler's side have lost plenty of it for the second game of the series, to be played on Wednesday night in Brisbane.

While Cleary's absence in the number seven jersey is one issue, the Blues have also lost Apisai Koroisau to a facial injury, while star Latrell Mitchell is a withdrawal once again, having originally been pulled out of Game 1 late.

The Blues rounded out their five changes by axing Nicho Hynes for Reece Robson, and shuffling Tevita Pangai Junior out of the side for Wests Tigers' prop Stefano Utoikamanu.

It means the men from south of the Tweed will have two debutants on their bench, a second-gamer in Mitchell Moses to play in the halves and other hints of inexperience throughout the side for the trip to Brisbane.

Yeo, who has played more than 200 games for the Panthers since his 2014 debut, has been a permanent fixture of the Blues' Origin side since 2020 and will play his 11th Origin on Wednesday.