Australia Jillaroos international and NSW Sky Blues representative Botille Vette-Welsh has officially left the Wests Tigers NRLW to link up with a new team for the next three seasons.

One of the Tigers' maiden signings, Vette-Welsh has decided to make the move to the Newcastle Knights NRLW until the end of the 2027 NRLW season after Tamika Upton was granted an early release from her contract to return to the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

Debuting in the first-ever NRLW match on September 8, 2018, the fullback has consistently been one of the best players in the competition and also represented New Zealand in touch football and athletics.

“Newcastle is such an exciting place with the team doing well, State of Origin and now NRLW Magic Round coming to town,” Vette-Welsh said in a statement.

“Everyone knows how passionate the Hunter community is about the NRLW, I can't wait to be part of it and get to work with the girls.”

Vette-Welsh's arrival will see her create a formidable partnership with Jesse Southwell and Oliva Higgins in the spine as the Knights look to make it back to the Grand Final after missing out in 2024 following successive premierships in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“Bo is a proven performer who will add skill and experience to our NRLW squad,” Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“Bo is a high-quality player and we are delighted that she will be in Knights colours from next year."