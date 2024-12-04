Three NRLW players have been included in England's squad which will take on the Australia Jillaroos next year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Headlined by Georgia Roache (Newcastle Knights NRLW), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders) and Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels NRLW), the national team will be looking to produce an upset away from home.
It is understood that they will link up for the first time on Saturday, December 7, with the team meeting twice a month in the lead-up to the match. The squad will then be shortened to 20 players in February.
“We've had a few weeks to recuperate following the Autumn international against Wales but now all eyes are firmly on the Jillaroos," head coach Stuart Barrow said.
“With the fixture coming before the beginning of the Betfred Women's Super League we have a regular training schedule from now until mid-February to make sure we're match ready.
“Everyone in this squad has a chance to earn themselves a spot on the plane to Vegas and that is a testament to the quality we have within the group.”
The match against the Australia Jillaroos will be the penultimate match of the quadruple header at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States in 2025 and will take place before the Penrith Panthers facing the Cronulla Sharks.
http://gty.im/2169695626
England Squad for Las Vegas match
Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie)
Jas Bell (York Valkyrie)
Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos)
Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants)
Caitlin Casey (St Helens)
Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors)
Evie Cousins (Leeds Rhinos)
Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)
Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie)
Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)
Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders)
Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)
Amy Hardcastle (St Helens)
Zoe Harris (St Helens)
Phoebe Hook (St Helens)
Shona Hoyle (St Helens)
Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors)
Molly Jones (Wigan Warriors)
Katie Mottershead (St Helens)
Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos)
Lacey Owen (York Valkyrie)
Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie)
Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie)
Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights)
Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors)
Emily Rudge (St Helens)
Erin Stott (St Helens)
Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)
Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels)
Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)
Liv Wood (York Valkyrie)