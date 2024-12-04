Three NRLW players have been included in England's squad which will take on the Australia Jillaroos next year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Headlined by Georgia Roache (Newcastle Knights NRLW), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders) and Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels NRLW), the national team will be looking to produce an upset away from home.

It is understood that they will link up for the first time on Saturday, December 7, with the team meeting twice a month in the lead-up to the match. The squad will then be shortened to 20 players in February.

“We've had a few weeks to recuperate following the Autumn international against Wales but now all eyes are firmly on the Jillaroos," head coach Stuart Barrow said.

“With the fixture coming before the beginning of the Betfred Women's Super League we have a regular training schedule from now until mid-February to make sure we're match ready.

“Everyone in this squad has a chance to earn themselves a spot on the plane to Vegas and that is a testament to the quality we have within the group.”

The match against the Australia Jillaroos will be the penultimate match of the quadruple header at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States in 2025 and will take place before the Penrith Panthers facing the Cronulla Sharks.