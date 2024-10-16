The Parramatta Eels have announced that Taneka Todhunter has extended her contract with the club until 2026.

Todhunter has already made 13 NRLW appearances in the hooker position, and at just 22 years old, she has a bright future ahead of her.

"Taneka has taken her game to new heights this season, and we're thrilled to have her commitment for the next two years," said Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O'Neill.

"It's great to see our core group of NRLW players sticking with the Blue & Gold."

Born in Dubbo and a product of the Wiradjuri Goannas, Todhunter has made a smooth transition from regional rugby league to the top women's competition.

“I'm so grateful for the support from the Eels during my NRLW journey,” Todhunter said.

"Moving from regional NSW was a challenge, but I found my feet after joining the Eels in 2023. We're a strong, connected group of sportswomen, and I can't wait to get back into it in 2025."

Todhunter continues to exceed in her career, representing the Indigenous All Stars (2024), NSW U19 Country (2021), NSW U19 State of Origin (2021), and being named the NRLW's Vocational Player of the Year in 2024.

