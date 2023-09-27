Gold Coast Titans coach Karyn Murphy has taken out the NRLW coach of the year award at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony.

While not able to be at the ceremony ahead of the grand final against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday, she said it was an incredible honour to receive the award, and paid respect to the expansion of the competition this season.

The Titans only lost two games during the regular season, finishing with a positive points differential of 38 to claim third spot on the table before beating the Sydney Roosters away from home in a semi-final last weekend.

She was voted for the award ahead of Newcastle Knights' boss Ronald Griffiths and Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick.

The Titans had an incredible season in 2023, rebounding from a wooden spoon last campaign where they only won a single game out of the five played.

Sunday's NRLW decider - set to be played in stiffling conditions at Homebush in Sydney - will kick off at 3:55pm (AEST) as the Titans tackle the defending premiers.