The NRL could be about to take the unprecedented move of suspending Ricky Stuart in the wake of his controversial comments about Panthers half Jaeman Salmon.

Stuart called Salmon a ‘weak-gutted dog’ and cited a personal history during the closing moments of the Raiders’ press conference following the game. He has since been investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit as Salmon’s family called for the league to act.

After speaking with Stuart and reportedly getting all the details and context about the terse relationship, which stretches back to when Salmon was a child, the Daily Telegraph reports the NRL is expected to announce a one-week suspension and $20,000 fine for Stuart in response to his comments.

“I’ve spoken to Jason King from the Integrity Unit,” Stuart told the Telegraph.

“Confidentially, I’ve given him the reason behind my comments. I don’t want to comment any further.”

King will reportedly hand his final report to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo in the coming days.

Stuart had already offered a broad apology that didn’t address Salmon personally, but he’s been widely condemned for the overly personal nature of the attack.

The Canberra Raiders also announced yesterday that they will accept any punishment handed down to Stuart.

“As a club we do not condone the comments made by Ricky in Saturday’s press conference and we are currently in dialogue with the NRL and cooperating with their inquiries,” said Don Furner.

“We will accept their findings and any sanctions handed down.”