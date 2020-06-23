Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Had a brilliant first half before being taken from the field injured in the second stanza. Had a hand in both Manly tries, scoring one and setting up the other.

Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Continues to play some of the best footy of his career at the ripe old age of 33. Added another try to his season tally and ran for over 150 metres with ball in hand.

Moses Mbye (Wests Tigers)

Set up two tries and scored one of his own in a first half romping of the Cowboys.

Josh Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Recorded three line breaks and a try assist against Parramatta as he joins his brother in playing some of his better footy later on in his career.

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Scored a hattrick of tries in Cronulla’s 2-point victory over Canterbury Bankstown.

Kurt Mann (Newcastle Knights)

Complimented Pearce and Ponga well. Scored a try and set up another with a clever kick for winger Hymel Hunt.

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Controlled the game, which is an achievement in itself when the opposition boasts the games best in Cameron Smith.

Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

His strong performance was later rewarded with a determined try. Finished the contest with 220 run metres and 25 tackles.

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Back to his best after a quiet start to the 2020 season. Scored a try and set up another on his way to 162 metres gained and 52 tackles.

Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Led his side with another 200 metre plus performance.

Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters)

Stepped up in an important contest for his club. Scored a try, ran for over 150 metres with ball in hand and completed over 20 tackles.

Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Provided a real threat on the edge for Penrith throughout the contest and was rewarded with a try for his efforts.

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

As strong as ever in Manly’s low scoring affair against the Raiders. Ran for 195 metres with ball in hand and completed 40 tackles.

Interchange: