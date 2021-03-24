NRL Rd 2 - Titans v Broncos
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates during the round two NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on March 19, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
JAMES TEDESCO
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 2 STATS
2
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks
201
All Run Metres

Two tries and eight tackle breaks in the Roosters 34-point demolition of the Wests Tigers.

BRETT MORRIS
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 2 STATS
3
Tries
220
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

Joins Tedesco in our team of the week in back-to-back performances. Has also scored as many hattricks in as many weeks, leading the competition tally with 6.

BRADMAN BEST
Centre
Knights
ROUND 2 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Line Breaks

Was credited with two try assists and 19 tackles – at a 100% effectiveness rate – against an in-form New Zealand side.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 2 STATS
2
LB Assists
1
Tries
131
All Run Metres

Was the best in a losing side, scoring a try and breaking nine tackles.

MAIKA SIVO
Wing
Eels
ROUND 2 STATS
2
Tries
175
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Scored a double against Melbourne on his way to 175 running metres.

JAROME LUAI
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 2 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists

Two try-assists in his sides 28-point victory over Canterbury.

LUKE KEARY
Halfback
Roosters
ROUND 2 STATS
3
Try Assists
298
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Best on field with three try assists and two line breaks against Wests.

JUNIOR PAULO
Prop
Eels
ROUND 2 STATS
94
All Run Metres
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed 34 tackles against Melbourne.

REED MAHONEY
Hooker
Eels
ROUND 2 STATS
59
Tackles Made
1
LB Assists
1
Try Assists

Recorded a try assist and completed 60 tackles in his sides 4-point victory.

LINDSAY COLLINS
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 2 STATS
136
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
12
Hitups

The towering front-rower set up two tries with some strong running and silky hands.

HUDSON YOUNG
Second-Row
Raiders
ROUND 2 STATS
34
Tackles Made
1
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed over 30 tackles in his sides nailbiting two-point victory over Cronulla.

DAVID FIFITA
Second-Row
Titans
ROUND 2 STATS
20
Tackles Made
2
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks

Scored a double as he put his former side to the sword in an impressive display.

CAMERON MURRAY
Lock
Rabbitohs
ROUND 2 STATS
1
Offloads
46
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks

Returned to form with 46 tackles and 150 running metres against Manly.

Interchange

14. Ben Hunt (St. George Illawarra Dragons) 

15. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers

16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers

17. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels

 

2 COMMENTS

  1. Luke Keary on the wing and Junior Paulo as both props?
    Must have been a pretty average week this week 😂

  2. Some of these selections are highly questionable. Case and point, compare Pangai Jr’s numbers to Paulo’s and they are not even remotely close. So I guess these selections are based on vibe?

    Just went to town with the Roosters and Eels. Teddy and Paulo were so good they came in twice!