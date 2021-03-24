Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Two tries and eight tackle breaks in the Roosters 34-point demolition of the Wests Tigers.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Joins Tedesco in our team of the week in back-to-back performances. Has also scored as many hattricks in as many weeks, leading the competition tally with 6.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Line Breaks
Was credited with two try assists and 19 tackles – at a 100% effectiveness rate – against an in-form New Zealand side.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
All Run Metres
Was the best in a losing side, scoring a try and breaking nine tackles.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a double against Melbourne on his way to 175 running metres.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
LB Assists
Two try-assists in his sides 28-point victory over Canterbury.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Best on field with three try assists and two line breaks against Wests.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and completed 34 tackles against Melbourne.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Recorded a try assist and completed 60 tackles in his sides 4-point victory.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
The towering front-rower set up two tries with some strong running and silky hands.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and completed over 30 tackles in his sides nailbiting two-point victory over Cronulla.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a double as he put his former side to the sword in an impressive display.
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Returned to form with 46 tackles and 150 running metres against Manly.
Interchange
14. Ben Hunt (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
15. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)
17. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)
Luke Keary on the wing and Junior Paulo as both props?
Must have been a pretty average week this week 😂
Some of these selections are highly questionable. Case and point, compare Pangai Jr’s numbers to Paulo’s and they are not even remotely close. So I guess these selections are based on vibe?
Just went to town with the Roosters and Eels. Teddy and Paulo were so good they came in twice!