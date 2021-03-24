JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 2 STATS 2

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks 201

All Run Metres

Two tries and eight tackle breaks in the Roosters 34-point demolition of the Wests Tigers.

BRETT MORRIS

Wing Roosters ROUND 2 STATS 3

Tries 220

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

Joins Tedesco in our team of the week in back-to-back performances. Has also scored as many hattricks in as many weeks, leading the competition tally with 6.

BRADMAN BEST

Centre Knights ROUND 2 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Line Breaks

Was credited with two try assists and 19 tackles – at a 100% effectiveness rate – against an in-form New Zealand side.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 2 STATS 2

LB Assists 1

Tries 131

All Run Metres

Was the best in a losing side, scoring a try and breaking nine tackles.

MAIKA SIVO

Wing Eels ROUND 2 STATS 2

Tries 175

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Scored a double against Melbourne on his way to 175 running metres.

JAROME LUAI

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 2 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists

Two try-assists in his sides 28-point victory over Canterbury.

LUKE KEARY

Halfback Roosters ROUND 2 STATS 3

Try Assists 298

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Best on field with three try assists and two line breaks against Wests.

JUNIOR PAULO

Prop Eels ROUND 2 STATS 94

All Run Metres 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed 34 tackles against Melbourne.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels ROUND 2 STATS 59

Tackles Made 1

LB Assists 1

Try Assists

Recorded a try assist and completed 60 tackles in his sides 4-point victory.

LINDSAY COLLINS

Prop Roosters ROUND 2 STATS 136

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 12

Hitups

The towering front-rower set up two tries with some strong running and silky hands.

HUDSON YOUNG

Second-Row Raiders ROUND 2 STATS 34

Tackles Made 1

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and completed over 30 tackles in his sides nailbiting two-point victory over Cronulla.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 2 STATS 20

Tackles Made 2

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks

Scored a double as he put his former side to the sword in an impressive display.

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs ROUND 2 STATS 1

Offloads 46

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks

Returned to form with 46 tackles and 150 running metres against Manly.

Interchange

14. Ben Hunt (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

16. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

17. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)