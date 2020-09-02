ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK

Fullback Warriors ROUND 16 STATS 2

Tries 9

Tackle Breaks 269

All Run Metres

Has been back to his best since Todd Payten took the reigns 10 weeks ago and in a man of the match performance scored two tries. In his side’s upset victory against Newcastle, he also recorded nine tackle break and ran for an astonishing 269 metres with ball in hand.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 16 STATS 2

Tries 271

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

The Fox was at his blistering best against Manly; scoring a try double whilst also recording 271 running metres and eight tackle busts.

JOSH MORRIS

Centre Roosters ROUND 16 STATS 2

LB Assists 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks

Alongside brother Brett, Josh has made a habit of appearing in our Team of the Week lists regularl this season. Scored two tries, recorded two line-break assists and made 123 metres with the football.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 16 STATS 3

Tries 1

Line Breaks 133

All Run Metres

Scored a hat-trick of tries, the first of his career, in a 24-point thrashing over the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

DANIEL TUPOU

Wing Roosters ROUND 16 STATS 2

Tries 166

All Run Metres 8

Tackles Made

The former international and Origin flank continues to do his job well. Scored a double, broke a dozen tackle attempts and ran for over 150 metres.

JACK WIGHTON

Five-Eighth Raiders ROUND 16 STATS 2

Tries 234

Kick Metres 2

Line Breaks

Down at halftime, Wighton led the second-half comeback for his side with a quick try double.

ADAM REYNOLDS

Halfback Rabbitohs ROUND 16 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 668

Kick Metres

Playing the best football of his career since 2014, the year South Sydney broke their 43-season premiership drought. Put the Eels to the sword with a crafty performance which resulted in a try and a try assist for Reynolds.

JOSH PAPALII

Prop Raiders ROUND 16 STATS 222

All Run Metres 2

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

Reacted to his benching with a near man-of-the-match performance. Ran for 222 metres, completed 29 tackles and recorded a try assist in his 50-minute stint.

CAMERON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 16 STATS 28

Tackles Made 1

Try Assists 188

Kick Metres

Returned from injury and it was like he’d never left. Controlled the game from the outset and set up a 60-metre try for Josh Addo-Carr; which was one of the best we’ve seen this season.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Sea Eagles ROUND 16 STATS 152

All Run Metres 1

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, recorded 152 running metres, broke five tackle attempts and completed close to 30 tackles. Continues to perform in an underperforming team…

SITILI TUPOUNIUA

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 16 STATS 24

Tackles Made 2

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

In the best performance of his first grade career to date; the 23-year-old scored two tries, broke through five of the opposition’s attempts of tackle and recorded an offload which resulted in a line break assist.

BRITON NIKORA

Second-Row Sharks ROUND 16 STATS 31

Tackles Made 1

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks

Proved a nightmare for the North Queensland defensive line with a try and a try assist as his side were victorious with a 16-point deficit.

JOSEPH TAPINE

Lock Raiders ROUND 16 STATS 3

Offloads 1

Tries 31

Tackles Made

As stepped up in the absence of experienced forward leaders such as Sia Soliola. Scored a try, recorded three offloads and ran for 164 metres in a 50-minute performance.

