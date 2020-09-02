Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Has been back to his best since Todd Payten took the reigns 10 weeks ago and in a man of the match performance scored two tries. In his side’s upset victory against Newcastle, he also recorded nine tackle break and ran for an astonishing 269 metres with ball in hand.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
The Fox was at his blistering best against Manly; scoring a try double whilst also recording 271 running metres and eight tackle busts.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Alongside brother Brett, Josh has made a habit of appearing in our Team of the Week lists regularl this season. Scored two tries, recorded two line-break assists and made 123 metres with the football.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a hat-trick of tries, the first of his career, in a 24-point thrashing over the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
The former international and Origin flank continues to do his job well. Scored a double, broke a dozen tackle attempts and ran for over 150 metres.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Down at halftime, Wighton led the second-half comeback for his side with a quick try double.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Playing the best football of his career since 2014, the year South Sydney broke their 43-season premiership drought. Put the Eels to the sword with a crafty performance which resulted in a try and a try assist for Reynolds.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Reacted to his benching with a near man-of-the-match performance. Ran for 222 metres, completed 29 tackles and recorded a try assist in his 50-minute stint.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Returned from injury and it was like he’d never left. Controlled the game from the outset and set up a 60-metre try for Josh Addo-Carr; which was one of the best we’ve seen this season.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, recorded 152 running metres, broke five tackle attempts and completed close to 30 tackles. Continues to perform in an underperforming team…
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
In the best performance of his first grade career to date; the 23-year-old scored two tries, broke through five of the opposition’s attempts of tackle and recorded an offload which resulted in a line break assist.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Proved a nightmare for the North Queensland defensive line with a try and a try assist as his side were victorious with a 16-point deficit.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
As stepped up in the absence of experienced forward leaders such as Sia Soliola. Scored a try, recorded three offloads and ran for 164 metres in a 50-minute performance.
Interchange
- Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)
- Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
- James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)
- Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
- Adam Pompey (New Zealand Warriors)