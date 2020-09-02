NRL Rd 8 - Storm v Roosters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 02: Josh Morris of the Roosters celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on July 02, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK
Fullback
Warriors
ROUND 16 STATS
2
Tries
9
Tackle Breaks
269
All Run Metres

Has been back to his best since Todd Payten took the reigns 10 weeks ago and in a man of the match performance scored two tries. In his side’s upset victory against Newcastle, he also recorded nine tackle break and ran for an astonishing 269 metres with ball in hand.

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 16 STATS
2
Tries
271
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

The Fox was at his blistering best against Manly; scoring a try double whilst also recording 271 running metres and eight tackle busts.

JOSH MORRIS
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 16 STATS
2
LB Assists
2
Tries
2
Line Breaks

Alongside brother Brett, Josh has made a habit of appearing in our Team of the Week lists regularl this season. Scored two tries, recorded two line-break assists and made 123 metres with the football.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 16 STATS
3
Tries
1
Line Breaks
133
All Run Metres

Scored a hat-trick of tries, the first of his career, in a 24-point thrashing over the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

DANIEL TUPOU
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 16 STATS
2
Tries
166
All Run Metres
8
Tackles Made

The former international and Origin flank continues to do his job well. Scored a double, broke a dozen tackle attempts and ran for over 150 metres.

JACK WIGHTON
Five-Eighth
Raiders
ROUND 16 STATS
2
Tries
234
Kick Metres
2
Line Breaks

Down at halftime, Wighton led the second-half comeback for his side with a quick try double.

ADAM REYNOLDS
Halfback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 16 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
668
Kick Metres

Playing the best football of his career since 2014, the year South Sydney broke their 43-season premiership drought. Put the Eels to the sword with a crafty performance which resulted in a try and a try assist for Reynolds.

JOSH PAPALII
Prop
Raiders
ROUND 16 STATS
222
All Run Metres
2
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

Reacted to his benching with a near man-of-the-match performance. Ran for 222 metres, completed 29 tackles and recorded a try assist in his 50-minute stint.

CAMERON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 16 STATS
28
Tackles Made
1
Try Assists
188
Kick Metres

Returned from injury and it was like he’d never left. Controlled the game from the outset and set up a 60-metre try for Josh Addo-Carr; which was one of the best we’ve seen this season.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Sea Eagles
ROUND 16 STATS
152
All Run Metres
1
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, recorded 152 running metres, broke five tackle attempts and completed close to 30 tackles. Continues to perform in an underperforming team…

SITILI TUPOUNIUA
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 16 STATS
24
Tackles Made
2
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

In the best performance of his first grade career to date; the 23-year-old scored two tries, broke through five of the opposition’s attempts of tackle and recorded an offload which resulted in a line break assist.

BRITON NIKORA
Second-Row
Sharks
ROUND 16 STATS
31
Tackles Made
1
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks

Proved a nightmare for the North Queensland defensive line with a try and a try assist as his side were victorious with a 16-point deficit.

JOSEPH TAPINE
Lock
Raiders
ROUND 16 STATS
3
Offloads
1
Tries
31
Tackles Made

As stepped up in the absence of experienced forward leaders such as Sia Soliola. Scored a try, recorded three offloads and ran for 164 metres in a 50-minute performance.

Interchange

  1. Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)
  2. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
  3. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)
  4. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
  5. Adam Pompey (New Zealand Warriors)