BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 11: Josh Mansour of the Rabbitohs looks dejected after his team loses the round one NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, on March 11, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

NRL star Josh Mansour has rejected an opportunity from the NSW Liberal Party to run for government at the upcoming state election.

Mansour, who is currently off-contract and unsigned was offered the opportunity to run against Labor leader Chris Minns in the marginal seat of Kogarah.

Mansour was interested in a potential political career switch but subsequently knocked back the approach in favour of family and an NRL return.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Mansour of the Panthers celebrates winning the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium on October 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“It started as a conversation to see if I was interested in trying to make a difference,” Mansour told the Herald.

“As much as I was flattered to be considered and approached, I gave it some thought and decided against taking up the opportunity.”

“I want to focus on my young family. I also still believe I have something to offer in the NRL. I'm not giving up hope of continuing my career. I'm training hard and holding out hope that an opportunity in the NRL will present itself.”

The Herald reports that the Liberal Party aren't confident they will win the seat of Kogarah, therefore they approached Mansour in the hopes his high-profile in the area will attract the attention of Minns.

WAGGA WAGGA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Josh Mansour of the Panthers looks to pass as he is tackled during the round eight NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Penrith Panthers at McDonalds Park on May 04, 2019 in Wagga Wagga, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Mansour now will place his focus back on making the NRL after performing well at the World Cup for Lebanon, also ruling out a move to the Super League.

“I know I can still play in the NRL,” he said.

“I'm still in the best shape of my career and haven't stopped training. I'm not ready for a new chapter just yet. I still believe I have something to offer an NRL team with my experience.”

His experience is vast, with a decade of footy experience with the Panthers and the Rabbitohs, scoring 86 NRL tries. Mansour's ability has earned him selections for Lebanon, Australia, and three games of State of Origin for NSW in 2016.