NRL star Josh Mansour has rejected an opportunity from the NSW Liberal Party to run for government at the upcoming state election.

Mansour, who is currently off-contract and unsigned was offered the opportunity to run against Labor leader Chris Minns in the marginal seat of Kogarah.

Mansour was interested in a potential political career switch but subsequently knocked back the approach in favour of family and an NRL return.

“It started as a conversation to see if I was interested in trying to make a difference,” Mansour told the Herald.

“As much as I was flattered to be considered and approached, I gave it some thought and decided against taking up the opportunity.”

“I want to focus on my young family. I also still believe I have something to offer in the NRL. I'm not giving up hope of continuing my career. I'm training hard and holding out hope that an opportunity in the NRL will present itself.”

The Herald reports that the Liberal Party aren't confident they will win the seat of Kogarah, therefore they approached Mansour in the hopes his high-profile in the area will attract the attention of Minns.

The 32-year-old Mansour now will place his focus back on making the NRL after performing well at the World Cup for Lebanon, also ruling out a move to the Super League.

“I know I can still play in the NRL,” he said.

“I'm still in the best shape of my career and haven't stopped training. I'm not ready for a new chapter just yet. I still believe I have something to offer an NRL team with my experience.”

His experience is vast, with a decade of footy experience with the Panthers and the Rabbitohs, scoring 86 NRL tries. Mansour's ability has earned him selections for Lebanon, Australia, and three games of State of Origin for NSW in 2016.