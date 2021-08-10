The NRL have locked in venues for Round 22, desperately seeking save the turf at both Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

After hosting almost all of the last two rounds between them, it's understood the turf at both of the major grounds is in need of some time off.

It means Suncorp Stadium will host just two games this weekend, both on Friday night as the Dragons play the Panthers and the Broncos take on the Roosters.

CBus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast meanwhile will host just a single game, when the Rabbitohs take on the Titans in the early Saturday game.

It means the NRL has been given permission to hit the road again with the lockdown in south east Queensland lifting. The Sunshine Coast will host a pair of games, between the Storm and Raiders on Thursday and again on Saturday evening as the Eels and Sea Eagles face off in a critical clash.

The Cowboys will be able to host their game against the Tigers on Saturday in Townsville, although the NRL and Queensland government are likely to be keeping an eye on the current COVID outbreak in Cairns, just a few hours north of Townsville.

Sunday will see a doubleheader take place at Redcliffe, with the Warriors to host the Bulldogs in the early game, before the Sharks close the round against the Knights.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said he was excited to see crowds return at 50 per cent capacity.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming fans back to our games in Round 22,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“I’m particularly excited to see Redcliffe hosting a double header on Sunday and the Sunshine Coast having the opportunity to host two games across the round. These are excellent outcomes for fans in both regions.”

Full Round 22 fixtures

Thursday, 7:50pm: Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Friday, 6:00pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Friday, 8:05pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, 3pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, 5:30pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Saturday, 7:35pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, 1:50pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Sunday, 4:00pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

All times AEST.