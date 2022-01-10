NRL stars could be set for a pay cut in 2022 as the NRL attempts to work out how it stays afloat, and with an on-field product as COVID runs rampant across Australia.

A majority of NRL teams have already had their pre-seasons impacted, with players forced into seven days of quarantine after contracting the illness which has caused a now two-year long global pandemic with no signs of slowing down.

An opening up of society and state borders, as well as the more transmissible omicron variant, has led to plenty of players contracting the bug.

The Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders were impacted directly before Christmas with their operations shut down early, while most other clubs are now impacted, with the Gold Coast Titans reported to have more than half of their top 30 missing when pre-season training returned after Christmas and the New Year.

It has led the NRL into working on new strategies to ensure teams will be able to field squads each week, with a proposal from Raiders' coach Ricky Stuart - to increase squad sizes and allow every player at the club from reserve grade to jersey flegg level - to be able to play first-grade during the season if it's needed, seemingly what the NRL could go for.

According to The Daily Telegraph there may also be an increase in squad sizes across the board, which could see the end of development contracts.

If squad sizes increase, it's understood development contracts would be the first to go, while all clubs may be asked to review their salaries for others in the 30-man squad.

An overall squad size increase would mean development contracts need to be upgraded to minimum wage, however, the report suggests most teams simply won't have the funds available to afford that.

It means players could be in for a pay cut during 2022 in an attempt to keep the competition going and ensuring that at no stage will a team have to forfeit due to a lack of players.

The news comes after players were recently dealt increased restrictions as the pandemic takes hold, earning the ire of some who believed they wouldn't be subjected to a third-straight year of restrictions following their vaccinations in the off-season.