NRL boss Andrew Abdo has declared the no-fault stand down rule won’t be going anywhere as the battle with the NRLPA continues, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The players were left frustrated with the policy’s introduction early last year, with the league and it’s players union set to meet before an arbitrator this week.

It is understood that players weren’t consulted on the rule prior to its introduction, breaching the collective bargaining agreement between the league and it’s players.

Despite a failed mediation earlier this year, the no-fault stand down policy has once again surfaced into debate as Dragons star Jack de Belin faces a third straight season on the sidelines as he awaits the results of his sexual assault case.

de Belin’s trial was extended to April next year following a hung jury, causing plenty of criticism in the direction of the league’s policy as they won’t look to adjust the ruling in the near future.

While the NRL continues to come under fire, Abdo remains adamant the league will be victorious in Thursday’s arbitration hearing.

“It’s not going anywhere,” Abdo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Despite the fact that we’re in arbitration with the RLPA, we’re very, very confident that we will win the arbitration and it will be upheld, and we won’t have to talk about it any more.”

Abdo wishes the policy would become disused if players weren’t to place themselves in hot water.

“We won’t prejudge innocence or guilt, but don’t put yourself in a position when you’re faced with those charges,” he said.

“Ideally, we’re not talking about it, because players haven’t put themselves in a position.”