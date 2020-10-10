The NRL have released a statement on St George Illawarra player Tristan Sailor, with the Dragons utility automatically being placed under the league’s No-Fault Stand Down Rule after Sailor was charged with sexual assault.

The statement reads:

This is a serious criminal charge and automatically results in Mr Sailor being stood-down under the NRL’s No-Fault Stand Down Rule.

Mr Sailor was contracted to the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2020 season. He does not have a contract registered with the NRL for the 2021 season.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo also spoke on the incident.

“The game has the strongest stance in Australian sport on these matters. The No-Fault Stand Down Rule ensures the automatic stand down of a player on a no-fault basis when they are charged with a serious criminal offence,” he said.

“The player is not contracted to play in the NRL next season and will not be permitted to play while he remains subject to serious criminal charges.”