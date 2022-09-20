The match officials have been confirmed by the NRL for the preliminary finals, women's semi-finals and both PM's XIII matches.

In what will be a bumper weekend of football, Grant Atkins and Ashley Klein have held onto their standing from last weekend's semi-finals as the two officials that will take charge of the grand final qualifiers.

David Munro, Michael Wise, Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram all return on the sidelines, while Adam Gee and Gerard Sutton will spend one game each as the standby referee and bunker official.

The women's semi-finals will be controlled by Kasey Badger and Belinda Sharpe, while Todd Smith and Karra-Lee Nolan will take charge of the representative fixtures against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

NRL preliminary finals

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: David Munro and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Jon Stone

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Adam Gee

Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton

NRLW semi-finals

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie

Bunker official: Alan Shortall

Standby referee: Mitch Currie

Standby touch judge: Kailey Beattie

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Jordan Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Kasey Badger

PM's XIII matches

Men's

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Women's

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Jordan Morel