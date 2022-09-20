The match officials have been confirmed by the NRL for the preliminary finals, women's semi-finals and both PM's XIII matches.
In what will be a bumper weekend of football, Grant Atkins and Ashley Klein have held onto their standing from last weekend's semi-finals as the two officials that will take charge of the grand final qualifiers.
David Munro, Michael Wise, Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram all return on the sidelines, while Adam Gee and Gerard Sutton will spend one game each as the standby referee and bunker official.
The women's semi-finals will be controlled by Kasey Badger and Belinda Sharpe, while Todd Smith and Karra-Lee Nolan will take charge of the representative fixtures against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.
NRL preliminary finals
North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Gerard Sutton
Standby touch judge: Jon Stone
Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Adam Gee
Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton
NRLW semi-finals
Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Mitch Currie
Bunker official: Alan Shortall
Standby referee: Mitch Currie
Standby touch judge: Kailey Beattie
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Jordan Morel
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Kasey Badger
PM's XIII matches
Men's
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Women's
Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Jordan Morel