The NRL pre-season challenge enters its second and final week as all 17 teams have their final tune up ahead of the season getting underway on Thursday, March 2.

The headline fixture this week will see the Penrith Panthers take on St Helens in the World Club Challenge, while the St George Illawarra Dragons will also clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Mudgee for the Charity Shield.

Elsewhere, another double-header will hit Friday night on the Central Coast, while two games are also set to be played at Belmore.

Under the bonus points system, only the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles have maximum (15) points from the first week, while the Warriors, Bulldogs, Sharks and St Helens scored 14. The Penrith Panthers scored 13 and were the only other winners with a pair of draws making up the week.

NRL pre-season challenge ladder

A reminder that teams can score points as follows:

12 points for a win

6 points for a draw

1 bonus point for 5 or more tries

1 bonus point for 5 or more line breaks

1 bonus point for 10 or more offloads

Here are all the teams for Week 2.