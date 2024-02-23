The Gold Coast Titans have been forced to make a change for their final pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday.

The club has confirmed that centre Brian Kelly has been ruled out of the match due to a virus. His exclusion from the team means that Harley Smith-Shields will take his place in the starting team.

Recruited from the Canberra Raiders ahead of this season, Smith-Shields made his unofficial club debut against The Dolphins last weekend and has played 15 NRL games between 2020-2023.

This means Aaron Schoupp has been called onto the extended bench, joining Oskar Bryant, Tony Francis and Kyle Foxwell.

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

When: Sunday, February 25, 5pm (AEDT)

Venue: North Ipswich Reserve, Ipswich

1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Harley Smith-Shields 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Keenan Palasia 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Chris Randall 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Erin Clark 17. Jacob Alick 18. Joe Stimson 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Jojo Fifita 21. Thomas Weaver 22. Jaylan De Groot 23. Josiah Pahulu 24. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui 25. Oskar Bryant 26. Tony Francis 27. Kyle Foxwell

1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange: 14. Brendan Hands 15. Wiremu Greig 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Kelma Tuilagi 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Morgan Harper 20. Haze Dunster 21. Daejarn Asi 22. Blaize Talagi 23. Ofahiki Ogden 24. Makahesi Makatoa