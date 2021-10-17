In big news for the NRL, Channel Nine are nearing an extension on their free-to-air broadcasting deal which could see the network pay over $600 million throughout the duration of the agreement.

The broadcaster, based in Sydney, have had free-to-air rights to Australia's premier rugby league competition for many years now and are looking to further extend their deal by five years past 2022.

It would see them retain the rights until the end of 2027.

With the pandemic plunging the sporting world into turmoil last year, Channel Nine threatened to walk away from rugby league with negotiations over a revised 2020 broadcasting deal becoming hostile at times.

The broadcaster's direct rivals Channel Seven were rumoured to be throwing their hat in the ring for NRL broadcasting rights, however were beaten out by Nine as negotiations came to a conclusion.

Foxtel and their streaming service Kayo are locked into a deal with the league until 2027 after re-negotiating terms at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Channel Nine told the NRL that they were willing to part with $115 million per season in order to keep the rights to league football.

It's said that the deal should be sealed and announced within the next fortnight, with the agreement being the heftiest in the history of the NRL.

Historically Foxtel have had exclusive access to five matches per round, with matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights being Channel Nine's domain.

There has been no indication that this routine will change, even with a 17th team now set to enter the competition.

It was announced last week that Queensland side Redcliffe Dolphins will enter the NRL from 2023 onwards, with the Redcliffe portion of the name set to be replaced with a label decided at a later date.

With the eastern seaboard of Australia now emerging from a winter marred by lockdowns, the return to stadiums by fans will be a welcome one for an industry hit so hard by the effects of the pandemic.