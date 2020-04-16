Channel Seven has throw its hat in the ring to take on the NRL broadcasting rights as Channel Nine, Foxtel and the ARLC do battle to draw up a new deal for the 2020 season.

According The Sydney Morning Herald, the uncertainty around when and if the AFL will resume, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic games, the cancellation of Wimbledon and the prospect of India not touring Australia for a summer of cricket has meant Channel Seven may have some cash to splash.

Seven West Media boss James Warburton also has close ties with NRL boss Todd Greenberg and is believe to be monitoring the situation closely.

Channel Seven’s AFL ratings in NSW and Queensland are poor, and any form of NRL content will give a much-needed boost to its eastern seaboard markets.

The Sydney Morning Herald believes Fox Sports will not give up its simulcast arrangement with Nine, nor does it want to scrap the Friday 6pm game which coincides with Nine’s nightly news program.

A crucial meeting will take place on Thursday between Nine boss Hugh Marks, Foxtel’s CEO Patrick Delany and ARLC Peter V’Landys at V’Lnadys’ NSW Racing offices that will renegotiate a broadcast deal for 2020 and determine when and how the season will resume.

It is expected that Nine will outline its desire to part ways with the Thursday night game and get matches on Friday and Sunday.

The ‘every game, live and ad-free’ sell Fox Sports is running at the moment is expected to stop them agreeing to sacrificing the entire collection of weekly games. Agreeing to such a thing, would allow Nine, who have first pick, to have the best matches.

Channel Nine is also interested in the removal of the Friday 6pm game, as it deals with a decline in ratings for the 8pm game. Fox Sports is believed to be aware of this, as it know many viewer stay on and watch both matches.

On the back of a bid to bank the $130 million saving it announced on the stock exchange last week, Nine would want the NRL to wait until crowds are allowed back in to see their beloved game before the season can resume, even if it means no football will be played until 2021.

It’s a terrible idea for both the NRL and Fox Sports, who need the league to return as soon as possible to remain financially viable.

It is expect that Nine will stall and prolong discussions so in the end there is less content to pay for.