Linked with the NRL as late as December last year, English international outside back Harry Newman has signed a new contract securing his short-term future.

The 23-year-old has been plying his trade in the Super League for the Leeds Rhinos since 2017, debuting at the age of 17. However, he wouldn't fully cement his place in them until 2020, when he was named the Super League Young Player of the Year.

He has now agreed to remain at Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract until the end of the 2026 season.

Initially off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, it was reported by Wide World of Sports that several NRL clubs were ramping up the chase to secure the outside back as reports emerged that he wanted to test himself in the NRL.

Recently, Newman competed for England in a three-match Test series against Tonga, earning his international debut in the process.

During the three outings, he impressed with his barnstorming runs and impressive defence on the edge of the field, going head-to-head with Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels) and Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons).

As of the end of the 2023 season, he has appeared in 75 matches and scored 42 tries in the process - scoring just over one try every two games.

“I am really pleased to have agreed a new deal with the club and sorted my future out," Newman said via the club's website.

"Rohan and I were both keen to get things settled before the season started and it is great that I don't have to keep answering questions about my contract now we are about to kick off the year.

“Having come through the academy system at the Rhinos, this is my club and I am very excited about the direction we are heading in this season.

"I missed out on the Challenge Cup win in 2020 and the Grand Final in 2022 through injury and I am determined to be part of a successful period here at AMT Headingley in the coming years.”