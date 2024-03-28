Wigan Warriors centre Jacob Wardle may have been gaining interest from several NRL clubs, but he won't be joining the NRL competition anytime soon after agreeing to a five-year contract.

Wardle has decided to remain in the Super League with the Wigan Warriors, agreeing to a new contract that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2029 season.

A member of the Wigan team that defeated the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge earlier this year, reports emerged from News Corp that there were several NRL clubs interested in his services and were attempting to poach him from England.

A one-time Super League winner, Wardle was selected in the 2023 Super League Dream Team and was awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in the Grand Final - the Super League equivalent of the Clive Churchill Medal.

He has also played over 100 Super League games and has represented England on the international level twice.

“Since I signed I've made everyone aware that I really enjoy it here. It definitely feels like home and I can't wait to see what happens in the next five years," Wardle said in a club statement.

“The 18 months I've been here so far have been enjoyable and I'm looking forward to more enjoyable moments.”

The outside back is no stranger to the NRL with his older brother Joe Wardle previously playing for the Newcastle Knights.

Joe signed with the Knights on a three-year contract but only managed 17 games with the club as he would return to England, citing homesickness

“We're very happy, he's a fantastic player and I think he's in great form at the moment," coach Matt Peet added.

“He's just a fantastic lad, very popular in the playing group – low maintenance, high performance and he's a pleasure to work with. He's a proud father, a family man and hopefully his family are as pleased as we are to have his future secured at Wigan.”