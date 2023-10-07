A member of the 2021 Penrith Panthers premiership winning side, Paul Momirovski is heading to England to link up with the Leeds Rhinos from 2024.

He leaves the Sydney Roosters on good terms, despite having another year to run on his contract.

Initially rumoured, the news became official overnight with Leeds celebrating the signing and CEO Gary Hetherington eagerly stating: "I am certainly looking forward to seeing Paul pull on the Rhinos shirt next season and really make a name for himself here in Super League"

Affectionately nicknamed 'Momo', it was always going to be difficult for Momirovski to remain at the star-studded Bondi club who appear set for their biggest roster clean-out in two decades.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith expressed the impact Momirovski would have on the playing group.

"He is highly skilled with good footwork and someone who is a deep thinker on the game. He has great game awareness, especially with his work on defense, and is a big communicator on the field for whichever team he has been in," he said.

Momirovski echoed the excitement at shifting to the Rhinos, explaining that his Rugby League philosophies 'aligned' with those of Smith's and that he had a lot to learn.

"I can't wait to play in front of the packed stadiums, the atmosphere looks insane," Momirovski said.

A former representative of the Junior Kangaroos, Momirovski has played 60 NRL games. In addition to a premiership at the Panthers in 2021, he has NRL finals experience at the Roosters and Storm, and was a member of the 2019 Prime Ministers XIII side.

Momirvoski is set to be married in December before heading over to start his Super League career.