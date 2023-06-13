The Sydney Roosters are set to undergo a mass cleanout which will see the departure of up to 11 players if they fail to make the finals this season.

Sitting in 12th position, the Roosters have underperformed so far this season and scored the least amount of points in the NRL compared to any other team.

Wide World of Sports is reporting that the club is "set to undergo their biggest cleanout in two decades if they fail to make it to the finals" and the arrival of Spencer Leniu, Dominic Young and Mitchell Pearce (likely to rejoin the club).

After signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Rugby Australia, Joseph Suaalii is likely to be released, even though he is contracted for next year. He will join forward Fletcher Baker on the departure list after Baker signed with the Broncos.

Also on the chopping block and set to leave the club are Billy Smith, Connor Watson, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin, Jaxon Paulo, Matt Lodge and Nathan Brown. All are off-contract at the end of the season and are unlikely to be offered new deals to remain at the club.

While they are not off-contract, Sam Walker and Paul Momirovski could also be moved on. The duo are under contract for 2024 but are out of favour at the Roosters.

Walker was recently dropped down to the NSW Cup, while Momirovski has failed to cement his spot in the side since joining from the Panthers.

"(Sam Walker and Paul Momirovski) may also be shopped around as the Roosters undergo a massive transformation in a bid to regain their status as an elite club," Wide World of Sports said.