Appearing in just his sixth Super League game for Huddersfield, Will Pryce - 18-year-old son of former British great Leon Pryce - has thrusted his side into a win over Wakefield and in the process put the NRL on notice.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Pryce's performance thus far in the Super League has forced his name into NRL front offices, with keen interest from one Australian "heavyweight".

Following his side's bout against Wakefield this past weekend, where he helped erase a five-try deficit to earn his side a 22-18 victory while his halves counterpart sat on the bench with a concussion, Pryce received high praise from his coach Ian Watson.

“He’s a special talent,” Watson said.

“We’ve just got to make sure we look after him.

“There are things he can improve on but the composure he showed at times demonstrated his maturity. Being the only half out there, everyone was looking at him but he didn’t let the pressure get to him.

Highlights: Dragons flex their muscles at Huddersfield. Current Catalan team is best French rugby league side I’ve ever seen & I just love commentating on them. Features a milestone for @samtomkins1 & a 🔥 moment on debut for Will Pryce pic.twitter.com/niKPX3eA4Y — George (@georgeyboy) July 3, 2021

“Will more or less did the team talk at halftime and that shows how confident the young lads are.

“The leadership stood up to ensure the youngsters didn’t panic. We have a good mix of youth and experience at this moment in time.”

Apparently earmarked as England's future five-eighth, reports are that Pryce could expect even more than that in his future.

According to the The Daily Telegraph, one NRL club is "already making moves to sign the play making sensation".

Australia has been poaching the best talent to crop up in England for decades, with the likes of Sam Burgess, James Graham, Gareth Widdop and even Ellery Hanley all dawning an NRL/ARL jersey at some point.

Most recently, former Canberra Raiders halfback George Williams transferred over to the NRL from the Super League's Wigan Warriors.

While his tenure was certainly short-lived and at times a little rocky, look to Williams' experience as a modern example of how well an English taught half can transition over to Australia in the game as it is today.

Let the speculation begin on who this "heavyweight" Australian team is and how long they'll wait before their desire for Pryce's services are known.