The NRL has opted not to enforce their controversial no-fault stand down policy in the case of Parramatta winger Maika Sivo.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg is expected to allow the Fijian to take his place for the Eels in round one despite a looming court date.

Sivo’s case is due to be heard on the 12th of March in Fiji which is the same day as the Eels open their season against the Bulldogs.

The original plan from the NRL to wait for the court case to play out rather than enforce the no-fault policy hit a major snag when the case was adjourned from February 17 to March 12.

The NRL are allowed to use discretion in cases carrying a sentence less than 11 years under the no-fault policy and have done so here, just as they did in the case of West Tigers’ Josh Reynolds.