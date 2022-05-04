The NRL have suspended and fined Melbourne forward Tui Kamikamica, alleging the 27-year-old brought the game into disrepute.

Kamikkamica was involved in an altercation in Fortitude Valley last November, with charges of assault occasioning bodily harm dropped in a Brisbane Magistrates court last month.

The NRL had invoked the no-fault stand down policy on the Fiji international, who has returned to training but is yet to play for the Storm in 2022.

A $10,000 sanction ($5,000 suspended) and nine-game ban have been handed down to Kamikamica, with the suspension back-dated, seeing the prop available from Round 10 of the season.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has issued Melbourne Storm player Tui Kamikamica with a Breach Notice alleging he brought the game into disrepute following an incident in Brisbane on 13 November last year," a league statement reads.

"Kamikamica was charged by Queensland Police with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident, with that charge being dismissed in the Queensland Magistrate’s Court on 27 April.

"Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings the NRL has reviewed available CCTV footage of the incident which showed Kamikamica in a physical altercation with a female member of the public. Any form of violence against women will not be tolerated by the NRL.

"The Breach Notice proposes Kamikamica be suspended for 9 matches and fined $10,000 with 50 percent suspended pending completion of mandatory personal development and tailored rehabilitation programs with NRL Wellbeing & Education.

"Kamikamica will be permitted to play in Round 10 of the Premiership, following the commencement of the training programs and the fulfilment of certain conditions.

"In considering the sanction, the NRL has taken into account the player’s previous clear record and forthright evidence. He will be permitted to credit matches for which he was ineligible under the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy against his suspension."

The NRL have given Kamikamica has 5 days to respond to breach notice.

The Storm are scheduled to face Penrith in Round 10 at Suncorp Stadium.