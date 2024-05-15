The NRL has revealed that all three days of Magic Round have reached full capacity, with the Ampol Women's State of Origin opener to establish a new series attendance record.

Brisbane is gearing up to host an extensive four-day rugby league extravaganza starting on Thursday, May 16.

This year, over 140,000 fans are expected to attend the event at Suncorp Stadium from Friday to Sunday.

In the meantime, the historic opening match of the Ampol Women's State of Origin series is set to surpass last year's attendance record (18,274 for game two in Townsville) when the Maroons take on the Sky Blues on Thursday night.

Scheduling the series opener just before the highly anticipated NRL Magic Round was a brilliant move, as many NRL fans will already be heading to Brisbane. Why not make it one day earlier to catch the thrilling Women's State of Origin opener?

“The stage is set for an incredible four days of Rugby League in Brisbane this week,” said NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo said to NRL Media.

“The fifth edition of Magic Round will be the most attended and most watched version of the event yet.

“Fans have once shown again that they will travel from far and wide to be involved in Magic Round with more than 40 percent of ticket holders travelling from outside of Brisbane.”

Every year, both the NRL Magic Round and the Women's State of Origin are expected to grow in size and popularity.

“This year the magic extends over four days with the addition of the Ampol Women's State of Origin show down, which has enjoyed a record number of ticket sales. No matter who the winner of Thursday night's game may be, this is a true win for women's sports,” Tourism and Sports Minister Michael Healy said to NRL media.

The attendance for Thursday's Women's State of Origin match is a significant achievement for the NRL.

Events like Origin thrive on the energy of the crowd, making the presence of spectators essential to elevate the excitement of the night.

The four-day weekend full of Footy is set to kick off at 7:45 pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium.