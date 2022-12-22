NRL great Sam Burgess has reportedly been arrested for allegedly failing a drug test after being pulled over in Kingsford, New South Wales.

According to 7 News, Burgess was taken to Marboura Police Station after being stopped by police, with a second round of testing required.

With the results of the second test still pending, police are yet to lay charges.

It is understood that Burgess was driving while his license is suspended, with the 34-year-old to face court in February.

Burgess pleaded guilty to three driving charges early last year when he was pulled over by police and tested positive to cocaine in February 2021.

The Englishman was charged with driving without a licence and using an unregistered vehicle before a third charge for drug driving landed in April last year following the results of a secondary saliva test.

Burgess played 182 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs across two spells with the club, the first of which coming between 2010-2014, with Burgess eventually returning to Redfern in 2015.

He recently rejoined the Rabbitohs as an assistant coach.