The Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos might be the headline event on NRL grand final day but there is plenty happening during the day.

On what is set to be a scorching hot day, the Olympic Stadium will see action commence shortly after 1pm (AEST), with two lead in games and pre-game entertainment prior to kick-off.

The NRL grand final itself kicks off at 7:30pm (AEDT), while the day's first game will get underway at 1:20pm (AEDT), provided it isn't forced to be delayed by the NRL's heat policy.

In the day's earlier games, the South Sydney Rabbitohs will play the Brisbane Tigers in the State Championship, and the Newcastle Knights will face the Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW.

Both of these games are broadcast.

The times presented below are approximate, particularly given the likelihood of the schedule changing, or halftimes being extended thanks to the weather.

2023 NRL grand final full day schedule

1pm: Gates open at Homebush

1:20pm: State Championship kick-off

2:05pm: State Championship halftime

2:10pm: State Championship second half

3pm: State Championship fulltime

3:05pm: State Championship post-game presentation

3:20pm: NRLW grand final pre-game entertainment

3:55pm: NRLW grand final kick-off

4:35pm: NRLW grand final halftime

4:50pm: NRLW grand final second half

5:30pm: NRLW grand final fulltime

5:40pm: NRLW grand final post-game presentation

6:30pm: NRL grand final pre-game entertainment

7:30pm: NRL grand final kick-off

8:20pm: NRL grand final halftime

8:35pm: NRL grand final second half

9:25pm: NRL grand final fulltime

9:35pm: NRL grand final post-game presentation

All times AEDT.