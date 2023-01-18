St George Illawarra half Talatau Amone will be handed a no-fault stand-down by the NRL, meaning the Tongan international will be restricted from playing in the NRL until his name is cleared.

The youngster has been charged with occasioning reckless grievous bodily harm, stalking and damaging property after a fiery encounter with a tradesman on November 15th, 2022.

The NRL's no-fault stand-down policy only comes into effect in incidences where a charge carries 11 or more years imprisonment, with the occasioning reckless grievous bodily harm charge clocking a maximum sentence of 14 years behind bars.

While it means Amone cannot play in the NRL, including trial games, until the issue is resolved, the five-eighth is free to train with the club as Jack de Belin did during his time stood down, and seek counsel with welfare staff.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the club and the NRL will announce the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

It's a shocking blow for the club in the same 24 hours that back-up No. 6 Jayden Sullivan was ruled out for at least 4-6 weeks after sustaining a hamstring sprain at training leaving him in doubt for the opening match.

The pair are joined on the sidelines by fellow spine star Cody Ramsey, who was hospitalised late last year with ulcerative colitis, and remains in doubt.

It leaves Tyrell Sloan to fill the fullback role in the 'Molong Miracle's absence, while either Jack Bird or Moses Mbye are expected to slot into the halves.

Amone's case was mentioned in Wollongong District Local Court on Wednesday, with the case being adjourned until March 1st, the day before the NRL season starts.

There's no trial date set yet.

The Dragons have the bye for opening round before meeting the Titans on March 12th.