Round 23 kept things interesting with only the Panthers and Broncos affirming their deserved positions at the top of the tree. It's anyone's guess what the top eight composition will be at season's end with some surprise results, and a few contenders dishing up unconvincing performances.

The burner has been turned onto max. for the Eels, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Raiders and Sea Eagles in Round 24.

All eight matches seemingly offer up a strong favourite, so punters will be keen to identify where the upsets will come from, if there are to be any.

Round 24: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Thursday 10th August 7:50pm | 4 Pines Park, Sydney

Why the Sea Eagles will win: Aside from having a strong home ground advantage to kick off the round, the Panthers have also lost two key members of their spine in Jarome Luai and Mitch Kenny. If Manly can go toe-to-toe with the Panthers forwards, there's enough class in Daly Cherry-Evans and Reuben Garrick to spark some points.

Why the Panthers will win: The Panthers concede an average of 12 points, and score an average of 25 points per game. When your average attack is more than double your average defense, it highlights how strong your systems and structures are. The Sea Eagles have lost Matt Lodge from the engine room and their forwards will likely be dominated, opening the game up for the Penrith key backline men and Nathan Cleary to get the job done.

Fansided tip: Panthers by 12

SuperCoach notes: Brian To'o has enjoyed a return to peak form since the completion of the Origin campaign. He's one of the most traded in this week but still somewhat of a POD at 16% ownership. For Manly, Tolutau Koula boasts a 3-round average of 79, well-above his season average of 47.8, but the Sea Eagles are up against a team that has been the best defensive outfit for three seasons running.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Friday 11th August 6:00pm | PointsBet Stadium, Sydney

Why the Sharks will win: The Sharks looked much better in a dominant victory over the Rabbitohs last week, and will enjoy returning to their Shire home ground. With Braydon Trindall in good form, it gives their attack another dimension with Matt Moylan poised to play a utility role. The Titans will be reeling from losing Brimson for this clash, as well as first-choice hooker Sam Verrills for the rest of the season.

Why the Titans will win: They've been rock solid over the past few rounds, taking down the Cowboys and giving the high-flying Warriors a scare. They will be bolstered by the return of their captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Fansided tip: Sharks by 8

SuperCoach notes: With the return of big Tino, it should have an impact on Erin Clark's output. The dual position 2RF/HOK has been averaging above 68 in the captain's absence. Cameron McInnes has decided to lead from the front amid all of the talk about the Sharks sliding out of the eight, as many of their poor performances have been on the back of poor defensive efforts. He's currently averaging 83.7 and in previous seasons has been in keeper-territory.

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Friday 11th August 8:00pm | The Gabba, Brisbane

Why the Broncos will win: With the home state advantage, the Broncos will be motivated towards a beckoning minor premiership. They'll want nothing more than a top two finish, granting them home-ground finals games and that all-important second chance. With a monster forward pack and an electric backline, the Broncos can get the job done.

Why the Eels will win: Adam Reynolds is once again in doubt, and if he misses the game it will give the Eels the edge in the spine. The Broncos are an attacking powerhouse but it has been the level-headed game management of Reynolds gluing together their performances. The Eels second-phase play can worry the Broncos, with the likes of Junior Paulo, Bryce Cartwright, J'maine Hopgood and Ryan Matterson all possessing passing and offloading skills.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 8

SuperCoach notes: Young gun Brendan Piakura has quickly made a name for himself and appears in 6.7% of teams now. He has been shifted back to a bench role which will affect his 3-round average of 66.7. Two players with high ceilings who can also deliver awful scores for SuperCoaches are Kotoni Staggs and Bryce Cartwright. They're both in terrific form and in POD territory. Tread carefully.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Saturday 12th August 3:00pm | Barlow Park, Cairns

Why the Rabbitohs will win: In a poor performance last week, young Tallis Duncan announced himself as a genuine, hardworking talent. He could have the qualities Souths adopt to bunker down and secure a finals berth. Latrell Mitchell was subdued last week, but it's very rare that happens in consecutive games. The Dragons are pinned in second-last position and the Rabbitohs will be looking to make a statement this week.

Why the Dragons will win: Defeating a near full-strength 2022 premiership runners-up side in the Eels at Commbank isn't easy, but the Dragons almost had it in the bag. They shouldn't have let the game slip away at the end, and if they are to make some statements at the back end of the year, they need to remain focused, regardless of the outcome of 50/50 refereeing calls. The Red V looks resolute, and unlike a team sitting at the foot of the ladder. This could be one of very few upsets this week.

Fansided tip: Rabbitohs by 6

SuperCoach notes: Alex Johnston is still somewhat of a steal at $644K. South Sydney have resumed their focus on the left hand side of the field, coincidentally where Latrell Mitchell likes to create opportunities, and Johnston just continues to find the white stripe. For the Dragons, Mikaele Ravalawa was tipped last week as a good shout, and he went on to score all four of the Dragons' tries. Unpopular opinion: Ravalawa > Sivo. Don't @ me.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Saturday 12th August 5:30pm | FMG Stadium, Waikato, Hamilton

Why the Tigers will win: They nearly took out the fifth-placed Raiders in Canberra last week and their form is a far cry from earlier in the year when it almost looked as though they wouldn't win a single match. Wests will welcome back Shawn Blore and Stefano Utoikamanu, giving starch to their front line. The Tigers have strike across the park and can get the job done if they stick to a strong game plan and complete well.

Why the Warriors will win: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is a big out for the Warriors, but they've unearthed a weapon in Taine Tuaupiki, who has also shown surprising maturity in his short career. The Warriors are a well-balanced side, playing with a strong belief. They will benefit from the Tigers bringing their home match to Hamilton.

Fansided tip: Warriors by 8

SuperCoach notes: In one of their more tame performances against the Titans last week, Shaun Johnson still pumped out a 149. He is everything to this Warriors side, and most have him favoured to take out the Dally M this year. He appears in one out of every four NRLSC teams. In the hooking position, it's been slim pickings this year with traditional high performers middling out. Api Koroisau has been responsible for the Tigers being competitive in the second half of the season. He's only owned by 3.6% and priced at a modest $583K.

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins

Saturday 12th August 7:35pm | Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Why the Roosters will win: Fans will be intrigued by the return of Dylan Napa, and his selection will be one that Trent Robinson wouldn't be guessing at with so much on the line. The Roosters are gradually turning things around and can actually make the finals. At home, and at near full-strength, they'll be guided around the park by Sandon Smith who grows in confidence each week. They have far more star-power than The Dolphins and should nab the two points.

Why the Dolphins will win: Wayne Bennett's men will have taken confidence after last week's showing against the flavour of the month, the Newcastle Knights. The Knights have been in red hot form and could only take the chocolates over the Dolphins by a margin of 2. If The Hammer switches to fullback, it could prove pivotal. While the team is new to the NRL, there is a lot of strike and experience in this side and they'll be keen to finish the season strongly after they surprised a lot of people at the start the year.

Fansided tip: Roosters by 10

SuperCoach notes: The Roosters have shown a lot of faith in the injury-prone Billy Smith, and it's easy to see why. When he's fit, he's dynamic to say the least. He's only priced at $472K and is coming off a 100 point outing. The longer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow remains in the centre position, the more his price and relevance drops. His 3-round average is at 44.7, well below his 59.2 season average. He has a high ceiling, but that's at fullback.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Sunday 13th August 2:00pm | AAMI Park, Melbourne

Why the Storm will win: The Raiders were a touch flimsy and nonchalant against the last-placed Tigers at home last week, nearly copping an upset loss. Whoever wins this game should go on to claim a spot in the top four, the importance of which cannot be understated. Craig Bellamy will have his side primed for a big performance at home.

Why the Raiders will win: Good mates Ricky Stuart and Craig Bellamy have culminated an interesting rivalry over the past few seasons, with the Raiders one of the few teams to get wins over the Storm at AAMI Park. An ambush could be on the cards as the Raiders throw everything into this one to leapfrog Melbourne on the ladder.

Fansided tip: Storm by 7

SuperCoach notes: Aside from the highly-owned Tapine, Grant and Munster, who give you what you expect each week, the POD plays in this one (for those gunning for H2H victories) would be Jahrome Hughes (3-round average 86.7 - 3.9% owned) and maybe Jordan Rapana (3-round average 63.3 - 1.1% owned). The Raiders have shown over the past few seasons that they are a solid bet to get the job done over the Storm at AAMI Park, so be careful captaining any Storm players.

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Sunday 13th August 4:05pm | McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Why the Knights will win: The Knights are the one of the form teams of the competition, and they find themselves in 7th position coming up against a Bulldogs side that they decimated just under two months ago. Playing with unity and flair, the side looks fresh and primed for finals footy. A stumble in this match would be a monumental upset.

Why the Bulldogs will win: The Bulldogs will arrive in Newcastle with revenge on their minds after their last encounter. They also field arguably their strongest lineup of the year, with one of the final pieces of their depleted forward pack making his return. Luke Thompson is attracting the interest of a few NRL clubs and will be keen to repay Bulldogs' faith with a big performance. Without a lot of time to gel, the spine of Averillo, Burton, Sexton and Mahoney should have their best shot behind a forward pack boasting Pangai-Junior, Kikau, Preston, Sutton, Thompson, Knight and Waddell.

Fansided tip: Knights by 12

SuperCoach notes: The Knights put 66 points on the Bulldogs not long ago, so there are definite captain options here, considering the game will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium. Kalyn Ponga is now priced in the early million mark, and you'd be sensible assuming that Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young will cross the stripe, maybe more than once. Viliame Kikau made up for lost time in a big performance last week and has also shown that he's hard to stop close to the line. He's priced modestly at $560K and only owned by 1.8%.

