Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann have avoided any sanction from the NRL over the toilet cubicle drama at the Hotel Delany earlier this month.

Mann and Ponga were filmed leaving a Newcastle nightlife venue's toilet cubicle together on August 13, hours after the Knights were hammered for an embarrassing loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Both carrying drinks when escorted out by a security guard, the NRL was backed into drug-testing the duo after public backlash of the pair, however confirmation on Wednesday came that the NRL wouldn't be sanctioning either player over the incident.

The Newcastle Knights can still impose club sanctions on the pair, however with Ponga set to retain the captaincy following the saga, it's looking likely that the club will allow the two off the hook as well.

Ponga has been sidelined after repeated concussions left the fullback with short-term symptoms, while Mann has been ruled out for the remainder of 2022 with a quad injury.

It caps off a tumultuous week for Mann especially, who woke up in the middle of the night over the weekend to find two strangers in his property attempting to steal from his household.

While there was no physical struggle, the pair did escape with a set of Mann's house and car keys, leaving the injured star rattled by the incident.

Hotel Delany staff confirmed that neither player was intoxicated during their time at the venue, which lasted all of 25 minutes before the incident.

Ponga continues to train despite being ruled out for Newcastle, with hopes of securing a place in Mal Meninga's 24-man Kangaroos squad in six weeks time.