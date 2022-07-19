The NRL have confirmed the list of referees and match officials for Round 19.

Todd Smith, who has impressed in recent weeks, has been handed arguably the biggest game of the week as the South Sydney Rabbitohs host the Melbourne Storm.

Adam Gee will be in the bunker for that one after officiating on-field between the Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons as the race for the top eight heats up.

Ashley Klein, who refereed Origin, has been handed another enormous game between the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Ssharks, while he will also sit in the bunker for games between the Dragons and Sea Eagles on Friday, and the Cowboys and Tigers on Sunday.

Full list of match officials for Round 19

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth