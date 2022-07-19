The NRL have confirmed the list of referees and match officials for Round 19.
Todd Smith, who has impressed in recent weeks, has been handed arguably the biggest game of the week as the South Sydney Rabbitohs host the Melbourne Storm.
Adam Gee will be in the bunker for that one after officiating on-field between the Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons as the race for the top eight heats up.
Ashley Klein, who refereed Origin, has been handed another enormous game between the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Ssharks, while he will also sit in the bunker for games between the Dragons and Sea Eagles on Friday, and the Cowboys and Tigers on Sunday.
Full list of match officials for Round 19
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague
Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy
Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth