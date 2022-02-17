NRL clubs will be able to access players from outside their top 30 squads from Round 1 as the competition moves to ensure games will not have to be cancelled due to COVID.

All summer sports in Australia have seen a wave of games postponed and rescheduled, with the Big Bash League, A-League and NBL all being put into jeopardy by COVID.

The NRL hasn't been immune to COVID issues either, with the virus causing all 16 clubs to lead a disrupted pre-season, with some clubs having to shut down operations for days at a time or cancel pre-season training camps away from their home grounds.

The NRL's TV deal however relies on eight games per week being played for the entirety of the season, and it's not something the competition were willing to take a chance on, with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirming on Friday morning that teams will be able to access sufficient replacements in the event of players being forced to isolate through COVID.

Hope exists for teams given the All Stars game went off without a hitch, however, it seems almost inevitable that COVID will impact the NRL at some point during the season.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been vocal in supporting the changes before they had been approved, even suggesting players as far down as the Jersey Flegg under-21s competition should be brought into the NRL to keep the season going, if that's what it took.

In explaining the changes, Abdo said both development and state cup players will be able to be called into NRL squads, and that the salary cap auditor has been working with clubs already on the issue.

“We are working with the clubs on the rapid testing but also the movement of players from the State Cup competitions or outside of the NRL squad into the NRL squad to ensure there is sufficient depth if there were to be some positives during the season,” Abdo said.

“We have communicated to the clubs that there is an opportunity for them to access players outside the top 30 before round 11, on the basis of the impact of a COVID positive case.

“Provided that the salary cap auditor has been provided evidence that there has been a positive COVID case for a player, then clubs are able to access players from outside their top 30 list in a controlled manner.”

According to an official NRL statement, there will be no change to NRL squads, but up to six development players will be allowed from Round 1, as well as talent from the New South Wales and Queensland Cup that will be allowed to be called up.

“Our salary cap auditor has been in contact with the clubs on how that will work, and the clubs are very well aware of that, so that is going to allow us hopefully sufficient protections should there be an outbreak,” Abdo said.

“We are increasing the squad size in terms of travel day, particularly for clubs that travel interstate, and we have provided flexibility for clubs to be able to draft in players from outside their top 30 squad. All of this is geared up to ensure that there is sufficient depth and competitiveness of the team to get on the field.

“The rapid testing and rapid testing every day means it is very unlikely that we will see a mass breakout at a club.

“However, in the unlikely event that we have that we have contingencies in place to access broader players so at this stage we don’t believe that we will be a place where we have to postpone or cancel games.”

The NRL pre-season gets underway with a fortnight of trials this weekend, before the opening game of the season will see the Penrith Panthers clash with the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday March 10.