Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says league officials are being “extremely vigilant” in their short-term future planning as fears of a second-wave rise in NSW.

Following Victoria’s recent COVID-19 case numbers, the NRL has stated they are comfortable in their current position and are ready to alter their current structure if need-be.

In an interview with NRL.com, Abdo expressed some concern for a potential second wave but ultimately remained confident in the position the league is placed in.

“We are in a very dynamic environment,” Abdo said.

“It is a concern for all of us…we have scenario planning, we have a range of experts that guide us.

“We were fortunate that we reacted quickly with Melbourne Storm in relocating them.

“We will be responsive to any situation we’re presented with [and] we are hopeful we will continue playing in front of crowds.

Following NSW and Queensland State Government restrictions easing, Abdo said the league remains to have planning in place for crowd numbers to satisfy fans.

“We have very significant protocols in place, its really a reward for members,” Abdo added. “Every care is being taken to adhering to the guidelines state by state.”

“We are comfortable, but we are ready to adjust if we need to…if the situation changes, we’ll adapt and we’ll respond accordingly.”