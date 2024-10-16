Two struggling NRL clubs are reportedly eyeing Super League coach Matt Peet for a potential move to Australia, with a future coaching opportunity in mind, per WWOS.

Peet, the head coach of the two-time Super League champions Wigan Warriors, is currently signed to a long-term deal with the club until the end of 2030.

Wigan secured Peet's services for the extended period following his remarkable success, which includes two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge victory over the Penrith Panthers in 2024.

Peet's career saw a brief stint in rugby union in 2018 before he returned to Wigan as an assistant coach. Since taking over as head coach, Peet has led the club to seven major trophies in just three years, establishing a formidable record.