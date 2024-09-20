A Rugby Sevens star who recently competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics has signed a multi-year contract with an NRL club.

Recently playing in Paris for New Zealand - finishing fifth in the men's tournament - Moses Leo is set to become the latest Rugby Sevens player to make the switch to either the NRL or NRLW.

This will see him follow in the footsteps of Emma Tonegato (Sharks), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters), Jakiya Whitfeld (Cowboys), Will Warbrick (Storm) and Tyla King (Dragons), among others.

It has been confirmed that Leo has agreed to a two-year contract with the Melbourne Storm that will begin from the 2026 NRL season onwards.

However, it is understood that the Storm are attempting to lure him across to the 13-man code before his contract expires with New Zealand rugby.

A member of the Sevens squad at the Olympics, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, Leo was chased by the Storm as early as the start of August and has been in amazing form since returning from a plethora of injuries at the start of his career.

“We're very impressed with Moses's qualities and the strong desire he has to test his skills in rugby league,” Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi said.

“Although we won't get to see him until November next year, signing Moses is a look to the future. It's important we continue to build our list, especially with the prospect of new teams joining the competition.”