Penrith Panthers youngster Isaiah Iongi will reportedly sign with a rival New South Wales club as he looks to add more NRL games under his belt.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, Iongi's future remains clouded at the Panthers as he has yet to extend his current deal.

Meanwhile, the club is adding more players from rival teams to its Top 30 roster, such as Isaiah Papali'i (Tigers) and Blaize Talagi (Eels).

Debuting against the Newcastle Knights a few weeks back, Iongi has caught the attention of the Parramatta Eels who have increased their interest in him following Talagi's departure, per The Daily Telegraph.

The publication reports that he is set to sign a three-year deal with the club, which will allow him to become the primary fullback.

While the Panthers are aware that the Eels are interested in his services, it is understood that they won't stand in his way of linking up with a new team as he still remains the third-option fullback behind Dylan Edwards and Daine Laurie.

A potential move to the Eels would make him the first recruit signed by Jason Ryles, who will take over from interim coach Trent Barrett from next season onwards.

It would also allow him to start in the fullback position, shifting skipper Clinton Gutherson into the centres - a move that was rumoured to happen before Talagi decided to move to their Western Sydney rival.

This comes after News Corp reported that he had been identified as a potential target option and caught the attention of several teams as he remains without a contract beyond next season and is free to speak with rival teams from November 1.

Despite only making one appearance to date, he is the 2023 NSW Cup Fullback of the Year, a U19s QLD Maroons representative, and a 2022 Panthers Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year.

“It was unreal. It was more than I can imagine," Iongi said via The Herald after his NRL debut.

“I'm still learning from Dylan Edwards. He's the best of the best. I'm happy to bide my time behind him and learn from him.

“The cramps got me a beauty at the end [of the game], I couldn't even stand up at one stage. But managed to come through with the goods.”