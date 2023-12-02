Papua New Guinea Kumuls and Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai has reportedly attracted interest from an NRL club following the conclusion of the Pacific Bowl tournament.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old earned his first professional rugby league contract for Sam Burgess' Warrington for the 2024 season after a two-season stint with the PNG Hunters in the QLD Cup.

The centre appeared in 34 games for the Hunters and scored 14 tries. He has also represented the Papua New Guinea national team on six occasions since his debut in the Rugby League World Cup at the end of last season.

Currently on a contract with Warrington for next season, NRL.com has reported that Tai has generated interest from The Dolphins. Tai has a close relationship with the team having represented the club during the pre-season trial at the beginning of last season.

Considering he has only signed a one-year contract with the Super League club, the centre could very well move to Queensland and be signed by The Dolphins for the 2025 season.

“I'm very excited. It's a huge move for me to be joining a great club in Warrington," Tai said when he joined the Warrington Wolves.

“Sam [Burgess] called me and said there's an opportunity. Even him calling was huge for me! I'm looking forward now to giving my all in pre-season, working hard and playing my part next year.

“During the World Cup with PNG we stayed in Warrington so there'll be some familiarities there for me. It was a great experience for us Kumuls and myself and my family can't wait to come back over to the town.”

The Dolphins have made several acquisitions in the backline for next season with the signings of Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos).

However, Edrick Lee, Euan Aitken, Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Tesi Niu, and Valynce Te Whare are all off-contract next season and could find themselves out of the club - the latter has recently been banished from pre-season training camp by Wayne Bennett