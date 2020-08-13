With the Brisbane Broncos set to sack Tevita Pangai Jnr, the New Zealand Warriors will turn their attention to signing the Tongan international, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Warriors are also focused on Dragon Jack de Belin after missing out on Canterbury forward Adam Elliott.

Elliott’s decision to commit to the Bulldogs on a three-year deal has resulted in a domino effect in the player market that could see Jack Bird return to St George Illawarra.

The Bulldogs and Dragons were in the mix for Elliott’s services, with the Red V now likely to ramp up talks with Bird’s management after missing out.

Pangai Jnr will also be on the lookout for a new home.

Brisbane is expected to offload Pangai Jnr for multiple biosecurity bubble breaches resulting in a proposed fine of $30,000 and an indefinite suspension.

The latest breach was a visit to a barbershop that had been raided by police over its association with motorcycle gang the Mongols.

After recent speculation Pangai Jnr was planning a move to the Roosters, the club acted quickly to distance themselves from the international star.

“I don’t know what’s going on up there but we’ve worked really hard – as you can see – for the type of player that we want,” said Roosters coach Trent Robinson. “And he’s not going to fit that mould.”

Although the multiple mishaps don’t seem likely to dissuade the Warriors from considering bringing Pangai Jnr to their club, ahead of the arrival of new coach Nathan Brown.

On Wednesday the club announced the signing of Eels prop Kane Evans on a two-year deal and has also secured the services of Dragons centre Euan Aitken. The next priority is a superstar forward and de Belin and Pangai Jnr fit the bill.

The Warriors haven’t awaited on an outcome of de Belin’s sexual assault court case to make him an offer.

A decision on a motion that will determine whether de Belin’s trial will proceed is expected to be handed down this month.