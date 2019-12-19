The NRL have banned leading player agents Gavin Orr and Isaac Moses.

Orr had his accreditation cancelled over an alleged salary cap breaches involving Cheyse Blair during his time at Parramatta in 2015.

His company Pacific Sports Management represent the likes of Valentine Holmes, Payne Haas, Jack Bird and Daly Cherry-Evans.

“The NRL has following a disciplinary process determined that Gavin Orr’s accreditation as an NRL Player Agent should be cancelled,” a statement from the league on NRL.com reads.

“He has sought leave to appeal this decision before the NRL Appeals Committee with the matter to be heard in February 2020.

“The conduct of Mr Orr that has given rise to the determination to cancel his agent accreditation involves knowingly aiding a breach of the NRL’s Salary Cap Rules.

“As Mr Orr is seeking to appeal the NRL’s determination, the cancellation of Mr Orr’s accreditation has not taken effect pending the outcome of the appeal. This means that his accreditation will continue to be recognised while the appeal is being heard.

“He remains eligible to represent NRL players during this period.”

Moses was hit with a breach notice for his alleged involvement in the Eels’ 2016 salary cap scandal.

Moses’ management company Cove Agency released a statement on his behalf.

“Isaac Moses is defending the proceedings and strenuously denies any wrongdoing. We expect this will be resolved in the New Year,” the statement said.

“The NRL has published a media release today regarding disciplinary proceedings against Isaac Moses of Cove Agency.”

Additionally, Antoun Zibara has been fined and his accreditation is subject to a probation for three years and Mario Tartak was also issues a notice.