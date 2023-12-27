The NRL are said to be working with Penrith in investigating a social media post made by premiership-wining Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny.

Kenny posted a photo of himself on Tuesday captioned: "Couple Boxing Day lines have got me in trouble".

The league is now reportedly looking into the post, having been made aware of Kenny's image, and is working with Penrith.

"The NRL is aware of the matter and will be liaising with the club," a statement provided to WWOS reads.

Penrith have chosen not to publicly comment on the matter.

Kenny, a member of Penrith's past two premierships, has played 83 games for the club since his debut in 2019.

The 25-year-old played 23 games this year, starting in the No.9 for Ivan Cleary and stepping into the leading rake role following Apisai Koroisau's departure to the Wests Tigers.