NRL auditor Richard Gardham will have the final say on Latrell Mitchell’s market value, according to The Daily Telegraph.



The NRL’s salary cap laws state a player cannot be signed to a contract worth considerably less than his market value.

This means that Gardham’s verdict on any contract Mitchell is offered will be key.

The star fullback has had a variety of different contracts offered to him over the summer, including an $800,000-a-season deal from the Roosters that was withdrawn and a $1 million deal from the Wests Tigers.

The Rabbitohs tabled a one-year $400,000 deal that would need to be rubber-stamped by Gardham, but the Roosters could help out by paying a sum of it.

It is understood that his value would be compared to the likes of James Tedesco, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tom Trbojevic, who are significantly higher salaries.