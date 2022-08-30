North Queensland Cowboys prop Griffin Neame has extended his time with the club, inking a new deal that will tie him to Townsville through to the end of 2025.

Neame burst onto the scene late last year, playing three late-season games to start his first-grade career, before establishing himself in 2022, playing 20 NRL games so far this season, and four tries to boot.

The Kiwi-born front-rower has been an integral part of the young core this year at North Queensland, alongside rising stars Jeremiah Nanai, Tom Dearden and the injured Helium Luki.

A member of the Cowboys New Zealand academy in 2019, Neame only graduated to the Cowboys Top 30 last season, and looks set to be a mainstay for years to come.

North Queensland's General Manager of Football, Michael Luck, was thrilled at the Junior Kiwi representatives' retention.

“We’re thrilled with the way Griff has continued to improve over the last two years,” Luck told the Cowboys media team.

“As a young front rower we’ve been impressed with how he has adapted to the weekly grind of the NRL. His performances have been consistent and there has been incremental improvement every week, which is what our coaching staff have asked of him.

“He’s a great member of our squad and a terrific young bloke. We’re really pleased he’s agreed to stay on with us for a further two seasons.”

Neame has been named on the bench for this weekend's home clash with the Penrith Panthers, desperate to secure a home final at Queensland Country Bank Stadium next weekend.