The Newcastle Knights have snuck into the finals, and now face the daunting prospect of travelling to Townsville where the North Queensland Cowboys await in a do or die NRL elimination final.

This is a full betting and odds preview to the clash, which will be played on Saturday evening at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, September 13.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Match winner

The Cowboys have home ground advantage, and a ridiculously good record over the Knights in Townsville, to the point Newcastle have never won at this venue. That means there is little surprise Todd Payten's side come into this elimination final as the heavy favourites.

They pay $1.36, while the Knights sit as rank outsiders - although not the worst of the weekend - at $3.20.

Margin and line

The line is originally set at 8.5 points for this one, with the Cowboys paying $1.95 to cover the headstart, and the Knights paying $1.85 at +8.5.

The Cowboys offer plenty of value if you want to take a risk, with the price heading up to $3.20 at -19.5 points, while the Knights are paying $4 to give away a 5.5-point start.

First and any-time try-scorers

Kyle Feldt is one of the shortest-priced try-scoring options anywhere across the first weekend of the finals, paying $6.50 to cross first and $1.60 to cross anytime.

Murray Taulagi at $8.50 is next in the first try-scorer market, while Valentine Holmes and Fletcher Sharpe are next at $10.

We think there is plenty of value to be had in Jeremiah Nanai who is $2.60 anytime, and Tyson Frizell, who is $4.50 anytime.

Total points

The over and under for this game is set ar 43.5 points, although you can get $1.85 for under, and $1.95 for over. While both of these sides can run on points in a hurry, they often dictate games with defence, and so the under is not an enormous surprise.

That could be very quickly blown out of the water though if key players like Scott Drinkwater or Kalyn Ponga get firing.